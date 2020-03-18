<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea have made the Millenium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available to NHS workers.

The club made an announcement on Wednesday.

An official statement on the Chelsea website said the initiative was put forward by owner Roman Abramovich, who will cover the costs of the operation. For at least the next two months, NHS workers in the area will be free to use the entire Millenium Hotel for accommodation.





“Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes,” the statement read.

“Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these crucial personnel at this critical time.

“This will be for a two-month period, and then reconsidered in light of circumstances at the time.

“The number of rooms utilised will depend on demand but potentially all the rooms in the Millennium Hotel could be given over for this purpose.”