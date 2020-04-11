<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has indefinitely postponed the final qualifying round for the 2020 U-17 Women’s World Cup due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The final qualifying round matches were set to take place next month.

The two-legged ties were initially for May 1-3 and 15-17.

However, CAF in a letter to African member associations on Friday through acting general secretary Abdelmounaïm Bah, said the body’s decision was reached in a bid to counteract the spread the coronavirus pandemic.





“Following the continuous concern on the Covid-19 virus and the lockdown in most countries on the continent, CAF Emergency Committee has decided to postpone the following matches until further notice,” the statement read.

“FIFA Women U-17 World Cup Qualifiers: Initially scheduled from 1-3 May and 15-17 May 2020. CAF shall announce the new program in due time.

“We would like to assure you that CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with competent authorities such as the WHO on the impact of the virus on the continent and CAF competitions.”

Nigeria will take on perennial rivals Ghana in the final qualifying round.