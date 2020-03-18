<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala has hinted that she’s missing football, but urged football fans to stay safe amid the fear of coronavirus.

Spain is one of the European countries that has been badly hit with the deadly coronavirus and as a result, the La liga and women’s league has been suspended by the Spanish football authority.





Asisat Oshoala is one of the star performers in the league this season for Barcelona and has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season.

The forward who is currently in Nigeria took to her social media handle to express how it has been difficult to stay away from football, but urged everyone to stay safe.

“I miss you baby….Everything is boring without you but it’s always better to be safe #StayAtHome #CoronaOut 🦠🦠 ” Oshala said in a tweet.