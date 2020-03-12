<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona’s clash with Napoli at Camp Nou might be postponed, if Europa League fixtures are any guide, due to the coronavirus.

Matches between Roma and Sevilla, as well as Inter Milan and Getafe have already been postponed. Both involve an Italian and Spanish club, just like Barcelona-Napoli.

“As a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following UEFA Europa League Round of 16 matches [Sevilla-Roma and Inter-Getafe] will not take place as scheduled,” UEFA said in a statement.





Roma’s plane was not authorized to leave Spain, and therefore their match against Sevilla could not be played. In addition, Getafe said they would not travel to play Inter as well, with their president, Angel Torres, insisting it would be wrong to put his players at risk.

Barcelona are set to play Napoli next week after drawing the first match 1-1. The match has not been postponed yet, although if it were to take place, it would be without any fans in attendance. There is a chance that things improve by next week, although at the moment that doesn’t seem to be the case.