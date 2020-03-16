Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta acknowledged it will be very hard for the Gunners to secure Champions League qualification via the Premier League after crashing out of the Europa League.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the world of sport, not only in the shape of numerous suspended and canceled competitions, but also athletes who have contracted the disease since its spread.

On Sunday, the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in LaLiga, as Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay announced that he has tested positive for the virus.


Football
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal head coach)
Timo Hübers (Hannover)
James Horn (Hannover)
Daniele Rugani (Juventus)
Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria)
Callum Hudson Odoi (Chelsea)
Omar Colley (Sampdoria)
Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria)
Antonino La Gumina (Sampdoria)
Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria)
Fabio DePaoli (Sampdoria)
Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria)
Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina)
Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina)
Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)
Ezequiel Garay (Valencia)
Jonathas de Jesus (Elche)

Basketball
Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)
Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
Trey Thompkins (Real Madrid)
Christian Wood (Detroit Pistons)

Cycling
Fernando Gaviria (UAE Emirates)
Dmitry Strakhov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
Maximiliano Richeze (UAE Emirates)

