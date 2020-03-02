<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Victor Moses has been ruled out of Inter Milan’s Coppa Italia semi-final clash against Napoli on Thursday as a result of injury.

Moses injured his left thigh in training on Monday morning and is now expected to miss the second leg tie.

According to a report in French online news outlet Lequipe, the duration of his unavailability is however unknown.





Moses played the full 90 minutes of Inter’s Europa League 2-1 home win against Bulgarian club Ludogorets last Thursday.

Napoli won the first leg of the Coppa Italia tie 1-0 and will be looking to secure a place in the final at the expense of Inter .

Moses joined Inter Milan on loan from Premier League club Chelsea in January.