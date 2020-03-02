Victor Moses has been ruled out of Inter Milan’s Coppa Italia semi-final clash against Napoli on Thursday as a result of injury.
Moses injured his left thigh in training on Monday morning and is now expected to miss the second leg tie.
According to a report in French online news outlet Lequipe, the duration of his unavailability is however unknown.
Moses played the full 90 minutes of Inter’s Europa League 2-1 home win against Bulgarian club Ludogorets last Thursday.
Napoli won the first leg of the Coppa Italia tie 1-0 and will be looking to secure a place in the final at the expense of Inter .
Moses joined Inter Milan on loan from Premier League club Chelsea in January.
