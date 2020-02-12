<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala scored twice as Barcelona Ladies zoomed into the quarter-final of the Spanish Copa de la Reina after defeating Sporting Huelva 4-0 on Wednesday.

Oshoala was set up by Caroline Hansen two minutes from half-time for the first goal while Hansen added the second three minutes in the second half and got the third in the 67th minute.





The Nigerian got her second goal of the game later in the match following a brilliant assist from Vicky Losada which secured Barcelona’s progression to the last eight.

She has now taken her season’s tally to 21 goals in the latest win for Lluis Cortes led side.