Barcelona boss Quique Setien says it was a shame that his side did not defeat Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarter-final encounter on Thursday.

According to Setien, Barcelona controlled the game and created more chances against the host but at the end they crashed out from the competition.

Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona, thanks to a late goal from Inaki Williams.

“Bilbao’s goals did come from a play that was not risky,” Setien told reporters after the game as quoted by Goal.

“This is one of the things that cannot be controlled.





“Apart from the result, we did everything well against them. I am delighted with the way the players played.

“We were in charge of the game in the second half,” Setien added.

“We had everything in control that our goalkeeper did not have any saves to make. it was a shame because we controlled game against Bilbao.

“They scored us, while we created a lot of many clear chances and it was too late for us to equaliser in face we were the better side during the encounter.

“We did not deserve to be out of the competition and it’s disappointing that the tournament is a one-leg tie.

“Above all we must remain positive.”