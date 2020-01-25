Real Madrid defeated Copa Del Rey holder Valencia 3-1 to advance to the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia after a fantastic display from Toni Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric.

The draw for the Copa del Rey round of 16 was conducted on Friday.

There were no restrictions involving the top-flight teams in the draw, except that the lower-division clubs would get to play at home.

Real Madrid will play second-division club Zaragoza, while Barcelona takes on Leganes.

Defending champions Valencia have been paired with third-division club Cultural Leonesa, who eliminated Atletico Madrid on Thursday.


The round of 16 will still be played in single-elimination games for the first time this year.

However, the semi-finals will be decided with a home-and-away series.

The only other matchup between first-division clubs will be Real Sociedad versus Osasuna.

Sevilla will take on Mirandes, Athletic Bilbao play Tenerife and Villarreal clash with Rayo Vallecano.

