<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The draw for the Copa del Rey round of 16 was conducted on Friday.

There were no restrictions involving the top-flight teams in the draw, except that the lower-division clubs would get to play at home.

Real Madrid will play second-division club Zaragoza, while Barcelona takes on Leganes.

Defending champions Valencia have been paired with third-division club Cultural Leonesa, who eliminated Atletico Madrid on Thursday.





The round of 16 will still be played in single-elimination games for the first time this year.

However, the semi-finals will be decided with a home-and-away series.

The only other matchup between first-division clubs will be Real Sociedad versus Osasuna.

Sevilla will take on Mirandes, Athletic Bilbao play Tenerife and Villarreal clash with Rayo Vallecano.