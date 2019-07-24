<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been suspended for one match and fined $1,500 by the South American football governing body, CONMEBOL for his red and comments during La Albiceste’s 2-1 win against Chile in the Third-Place match of 2019 Copa America in Brazil earlier this month.

The Barcelona superstar will now observe the one game suspension in Argentina’s first 2022 World Cup qualifying match.

Messi and Chile’s Gary Medel had altercation during the Copa America 2019 Third-Place match and the referee dismissed both players. But Messi incurred more wrath of CONMEBOL after accusing the body and the referee of ‘favouritism and lack of respect’.

Messi may still get more sanctions if CONMEBOL later finds him guilty in some pending cases involving him over dissent and comments at the Copa America.

In a statement on Tuesday, CONMEBOL confirmed the Barcelona star had been fined

$1,500, with no appeal possible.

The single judge of the disciplinary tribunal confirmed “the automatic suspension imposed on the player Lionel Andres Messi, not agreeing on any additional suspension” while imposing the $1,500 fine.