Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni did not want to be drawn on Lionel Messi’s poor display in their 2-0 win over Venezuela.

The 14-time winners have qualified for the semi-final of the 2019 Copa America and will face hosts Brazil on July 3.

Messi has only scored once, from the penalty spot, as La Albiceleste continue to struggle offensively in the tournament.

But Scaloni, speaking during his post-match conference, insisted that his captain brings much more than goals to the team.

“Messi’s contribution on the pitch is essential, if you could see what he gives us in the dressing room you’d think differently. I assure you it’s great to have him here,” Scaloni said.

When further pressed on Messi’s poor form, Scaloni replied sharply: “All there is to say about Leo is he’s the best in the world.”