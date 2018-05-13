The CEO of Monimichelle Sports Facility, Ebi Egbe, contractors renovating the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, has said he would need 60 million Naira from the Abia State Government to get the pitch ready for use.

“I have all my consignments at the port waiting to be cleared right up to the last pin, but the project has been slowed down because we still need about 60 million Naira to complete this project,” the contractor said.

“I’m an Enyimba fan and I’m concerned that nothing should slow down Enyimba from coming back home to play again.”

Egbe said the installation of the pitch will be completed in few weeks once the funds needed are released.

Seven-time Nigeria champions Enyimba have played the last three seasons in Calabar because their home ground is undergoing a major renovation.