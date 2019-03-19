



Conor McGregor says Manchester United “have to” make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer their next permanent manager.

Before Solskjaer arrived in December, Jose Mourinho had led United to their worst start to a league season in 28 years, with the club floundering 11 points adrift of the Champions League places when he was sacked.

However, Solskjaer, despite suffering back-to-back defeats in his last two games, has elevated United to within two points of the top four, as well as overcoming Paris Saint-Germain to reach the Champions League quarter finals.

UFC star Mcgregor, who is also a United fan, believes “special” Solskjaer has done an “incredible job”, telling FIFA’s official website: “They have to give him the job permanently.

“You can feel the pride and passion he has for the club and its history, and see the players honoured to wear the Red Devils crest under him. He’s really got the players performing.

“I think the same as a proud Irish man representing my home country of Ireland. Ole’s at the wheel, tell me how good does it feel!”

Solskjaer has been credited with restoring attacking football to Old Trafford, and McGregor believes Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are two of the players who have benefited most from his arrival.

McGregor added: “Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have been particularly outstanding under him. They are young, confident and fearless athletes who believe in their abilities.

“Look at how Rashford, at 21 years old and having never taken a penalty, after a long delay and with the weight of the world on his shoulders, stepped up and scored against PSG. What a night. Keep going, men!”