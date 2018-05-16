DR Congo striker Kabongo Kasongo was a hero for Zamalek to win the Egyptian Cup and afterwards said he now hopes to score against World Cup-bound Super Eagles in Port Harcourt.

The Eagles host DRC in a friendly on May 28.

Kasongo was the hero Tuesday night, when he scored the equaliser to help them beat Smouha 5-4 on penalties to win the Egyptian Cup.

Kasongo is listed on the squad to battle Nigeria in Port Harcourt.

His representative Islam Serageldin said that his player is delighted and in high spirits to face Nigeria.

“Kabongo scored the equaliser to help Zamalek win the Egyptian Cup,” he informed.

“He is very happy with this and the performance will definitely increase his confidence as he looks forward to face Nigeria.

He has now scored 14 goals this season, 10 in the league and four in cup games.

The former Al Ittihad Alexander striker who spoke through his representative Islam Serageldin said Nigeria is a big team and will be an honour for him to score against the Russia 2018 bound eagles.

“They have a good team who can beat Nigeria,” he said.

“There is no doubt, Nigeria are a big team and it will be an honour to score against them.”