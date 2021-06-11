Stuttgart forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa has been banned for three months and fined €30,000 by the DFB following his false identity revelation.

Silas has been found guilty of “unsportsmanlike conduct” after revealing (in co-operation with Stuttgart), that his age and name were incorrectly registered with the Bundesliga.

Documentation came to light that proved the Congolese forward’s real name is Silas Katompa Mvumpa – instead of Silas Wamangituka – and that he is 22, rather than 21.





Silas revealed he was the “victim of manipulation” by his former agent who ordered him to falsify records from his native Congo, causing him to “live in fear” at getting caught.

“It was clear to him and us that Silas would be sanctioned by the DFB and according to the statutes it has to be like that,” explained Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat.

“The judgment also takes into account the special circumstances of his case. We are happy that the sports court aspect at DFB level is now closed for Silas.”

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Bundesliga after joining from Paris FC – scoring 11 goals and assisting four.