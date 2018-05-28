Despite fears concerning the Ebola crises in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Super Eagles will play the Leopards of DR Congo at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium, Port Harcout.

The match serves as their final game in Nigeria, a farewell of some sorts before they leave the country for further World Cup preparations.

It represents an opportunity for Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr to have a final look at his fringe players before he whittles the 30-man team to 25 players.

The German has stated his intention to drop five players before the Super Eagles depart the shores of the nation.

Nigerian League hotshot Junior Lokosa and Serie A forward Simeon Nwankwo are set to make their debut today as Rohr auditions the forwards to make his choice for the World Cup selection.

Lokosa’s inclusion in the squad was on the back of his impressive goal ratio in the Nigeria Professional Football League. The Kano Pillars forward has 18 goals in 21 matches. Simeon got a call-up due to his strong form towards the end of the season with Crotone. The powerful forward also offers a different style to the forwards available to Rohr.

The midfield might also be experimental as Wilfred Ndidi is yet to be fully fit and John MIkel Obi unlikely to be fielded after a long trip from China.

DR Congo are without majority of their stars with Everton’s Yannick Bolasie, Cedric Bakambu, Gael Kakuta and Newcastle’s Chancel Mbemba all missing. However, Wolves forward Benik Afobe will play a part in the match. DR Congo narrowly missed out on qualification for the World Cup and are in a rebuilding phase, looking onto the next African Cup of nations.

The last meeting between both sides was a friendly in 2015, where DR Congo ran out 2-0 winners.

The Super Eagles will leave Nigeria after the match for their friendly against England on June 2.

Possible XI: Uzoho; Ebuehi, Eze, Omeruo, Echiejile; Ogu, Obi, Onazi; Lokosa, Nwankwo, Iheanacho