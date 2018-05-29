The Federation of Congolese Football Federation, FECOFA, has wished the Super Eagles a successful outing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Leopards forced the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in a pre-World Cup friendly game at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Monday.

William Troost-Ekong put the Super Eagles ahead in the first half – his first international goal for Nigeria, while Ngulubi equalised for the visitors from the spot in the second half.

“MERCI BEAUCOUPS @thenff @NGSuperEagles a good standard game for both our teams, help sharpening abilities and Skills for future competitions Bonne Chance #Nigeria 4 #Russia2018 Make #Africa proud,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of FECOFA.

The Super Eagles who are one of the five teams representing Africa at the World Cup, will play in Group D along with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Their opening game is against Croatia on June 16 in Kaliningrad. They will clash with World Cup newcomers Iceland on June 22 in Volgograd before confronting Argentina in their last Group D match in Saint Petersburg on June 26.