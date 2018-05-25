DR Congo have landed in Nigeria for Monday’s international friendly against the Super Eagles.

The Simba flew into Port Harcourt on Thursday night for the clash with Gernot Rohr’s men who are preparing for the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

Florent Ibenge’s men missed out a ticket to Russia after losing 2-0 to Tunisia on the last day of the qualifying series.

The clash billed for the Adokiye Amiesimake Stadium will be the seventh time both sides will be meeting on the international scene.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Joel Kiassumbua, Anthony Mossi, Kalambayi Auguy

Defenders/Midfielders: Issama Mpeko, Glody Ngonda, Wilfried Moke, Christian Luyindama, Yannick Bangala, Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Tshibola, Paul-Jose Mpoku, Gael Kakuta, Kevin Mondeko, Arsene Zola, Bobo Ungenda, Padou Bompunga, Lema Mabidi, Fabrice Ngoma, Harrison Manzala, Nelson Munganga

Forwards: Chadrac Akolo, Cedric Bakambu, Britt Assombalonga, Benik Afobe, Kabongo Kasongo, Ben Malango, Ricky Tulengi, Firmin Mubele