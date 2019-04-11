<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The political turmoil in Sudan means Sunday’s Confederation Cup tie between Al Hilal and Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel has been postponed.

Protesters have been calling for a regime change in Sudan since December.

The uncertainty around ongoing situation has led the Confederation of African Football postpone the quarter-final second leg tie

No new date has been set for the Sudanese side to host Etoile, who won the first leg in Tunisia 3-1.

The first legs of the semi-finals of the tournament are due to be played on the final weekend in April.

Confederation Cup quarter-final second legs:

14 April: CS Sfaxien (1) v Nkana (2)

14 April: Zamalek (0) v Hassania Agadir (0)

14 April: RS Berkane (2) v Gor Mahia (0)