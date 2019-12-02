<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers defender Okey Odita has attributed his side’s loss to Egypt’s Pyramids FC to bad officiating.

Ten-man Rangers lost 3-1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday, in their first Group A game of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ibrahim Olawoyin opened scoring for Rangers but on the stroke of half-time, skipper Tope Olusesi was sent off.

Pyramids took advantage of the sending off, and goals from Mohammed Salama, Amor Layouni and Islam Eissa downed the Flying Antelopes in front of their fans.

Speaking after the loss, Odita however expressed confidence that the Flying Antelopes will bounce back.

“The referee was biased, I don’t know what happened,” Odita said on Brila FM.

“We still have hope, it’s just the first game, it’s the referee that spoilt the game. But I believe we are going to make it.”