Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez is not as badly injured as first thought and could play against England in Tuesday’s World Cup last-16 tie.

The 2014 Golden Boot winner was a major doubt after he missed training on Friday, a day after he lasted only 30 minutes of the 1-0 win over Senegal.

“James Rodriguez underwent a scan which showed that he is suffering from minor edema (swelling caused by an accumulation of fluid) in his right leg, but that there has been no muscle tear,” the Colombia FA said.

Earlier, coach Jose Pekerman said he was “extremely concerned” and the situation was “not comfortable for us”.

The Real Madrid forward, 26, was a central figure for Colombia in their 3-0 win over Poland, but played only half an hour against Senegal before he was substituted.

Rodriguez did not start Colombia’s opening Group H game against Japan because of a calf niggle.

Gareth Southgate’s side face Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday, kick-off 19:00 BST.