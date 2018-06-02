Colombian footballer Alejandro Penaranda, who played for second division Deportivo Tulua, has been killed in a gun attack in the early hours of Friday morning in which teammate Heissen Izquierdo was injured.

In a statement, Deportivo Tulua confirmed the death of the 24-year-old forward in a “violent act.”

Police said the two players were among a group of people fired at in a “crime of passion” in the city of Cali.

“The incident took place at 12:40 a.m. local time on Friday morning. There was a party with various footballers,” police commander Hugo Casos said.

“A man came to the place asking for a woman, and seconds later jumped over the wall and began to shoot the young men, leaving one dead and one injured.

“According to our preliminary investigations, the attack was aimed at Alejandro and Heissen, although the first hypothesis that we have is that a woman is involved who should have been at the party but wasn’t. We believe it is a crime of passion.”

Fabian Ospina, the deputy commander of Cali police, said the city authorities were offering a reward of 10 million pesos (around $3,500) for information leading to the capture of the culprit.

“Club Deportivo Tulu and America de Cali express their sincere condolences for the tragic death of the player Alejandro Penaranda, in a violent act that took place at Friday night in a house in Cali east,” the Deportivo Tulua statement said.

||Comunicado de prensa||

Alejandro Peñaranda, dejará una huella imborrable en nuestro #EquipoCorazón. pic.twitter.com/S0u0f4lrR2 — Cortuluá (@cortuluaoficial) June 1, 2018

“Undoubtedly, the death of this 24-year-old, who was part of our institutions, is a terrible loss for professional football because there are many games left to play and many goals that would surely have come through the dedication and professionalism that he always showed.

“We send a message of support to his family and friends and pray to God to give them strength to overcome the absence of this great person who always fought to achieve his dreams and who left an indelible mark on their hearts.

“We raise a prayer to God for the quick recovery of Heissen Izquierdo, who was also affected in this terrible event.”

Colombia players held a minute’s silence in memory of Penaranda before Friday’s 0-0 friendly draw against Egypt in Bergamo, Italy.