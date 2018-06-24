Colombia kept their World Cup hopes alive while eliminating Poland in a 3-0 victory in Group H on Sunday.

Knowing defeat would mean they could not advance to the knockout stage, Colombia found goals from Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado to move a point back of Senegal and Japan heading into the final round.

Poland became the first European side and the first team who were seeded in their group to crash out of the competition.

Colombia centre-back Mina headed in a pinpoint cross from James Rodriguez following a corner in the 40th minute to give his side a 1-0 lead entering half-time at the Kazan Arena.

Falcao scored the first World Cup goal of his career in the 70th minute when he was played in by Juan Quintero and made no mistake on his shot with the outside of his boot.

Cuadrado added to the lead five minutes later, showing off his speed to break away from Poland and run in on goal before slotting past Wojciech Szczesny.

The second-half goals could be crucial as they give Colombia a better goal difference than Japan, so the South Americans will be assured of going through if they only draw in their final group game against Senegal and Japan also lose to Poland.