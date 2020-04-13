<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A series of supporters groups of French clubs have moved to denounce the “unbearable indecency” of club executives, ready to resume matches behind closed doors before the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by Le Monde.

Their arguments will probably not weigh very heavily against those of club officials and television broadcasters, but 45 groups of supporters of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs jointly affirmed their opposition to a resumption of the 2019/20 season so long as the health situation has not been fully resolved.

In a rare demonstration of unity, the ultra groups of the largest French clubs, with only representatives of Marseille and Lyon missing, are in particular denouncing the temptation to resume matches behind behind closed doors, therefore without supporters.





“It is barely conceivable that football will resume prematurely. It is not possible that it will resume in video form only. It should resume in due time, when the health and social conditions are met. Football “no matter what” is shameful football that has no place,” the joint statement read.

Since French football was ceased, the LFP have insisted, that government health advice and instructions will govern all future decisions.

The ultras’ statement continues: “Brutal greed… unbearable indecency [of football] not being capable of looking beyond a budgetary year. Football has become a television programme… which above all cannot do without broadcasters’ money.”

The LFP has already set a 23rd August start date for the 2020/21 campaign for Ligue 1.