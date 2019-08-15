<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As part of measures to make the 2019 Higher Institutions Football league season, bigger, bolder and better, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing and the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) has organized an all-impactful coaching clinic in Lagos under the auspices of Manchester City and Premier Cool.

During the two-day session, top varsity coaches across Nigeria were exposed to the latest developments in player development, preparations, tactical innovations among others.

Speaking on this groundbreaking event, Chief Strategy Officer, PACE Sports, and Entertainment Marketing, Olamide Adeyemo expressed his excitement with the initiative and praised Premier Cool for its efforts in partnering the growth of Nigeria’s collegiate sports.

“From the outset of HiFL, we have always emphasized our hopes and dreams that the platform will provide opportunities for growth and development not just for the players but also for every stakeholder in the spectrum,” he said

“We are excited to have coaches from a top club like Manchester City FC on the ground to train the coaches and we believe this will improve them personally and by extension the quality of play in HiFL.

“We are grateful to Premier Cool and will continue to work with them on the quest to develop collegiate sports in the country,” Olamide enthused.

Similarly, Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons Consumer, Charles Nnochiri highlighted the rationale behind sponsoring HiFL and the 2019 coaching clinic as a part of the company’s vision of delivering sustainable value to everyone, everywhere.

“One of our values at PZ Cussons has always been to add value wherever we find ourselves, as such we thought it best to merge the best of both worlds – our sponsorship of HiFL along with our partnership with global football powerhouse, Manchester City FC,” noted Nnochiri.

While speaking on the involvement of Manchester City, Technical Director, Man City Football Schools, Andy Smith admitted that it was the first time the English Premiership side will be partnering to deliver a coaching clinic in Nigeria, adding the club was very glad to impact the coaches with Manchester City’s playing philosophy.