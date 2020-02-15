<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The fourth edition of the NPFL-LaLiga coaching clinic for Nigerian youth coaches ended during the week in Abuja with coaches learning how to discover youth talents

Over 150 youth coaches from the 20 youth teams of the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) Clubs, attended the four-day clinic. The participants were trained in various ways to develop young talents using the LaLiga methodology through classroom and on-pitch sessions. The on-pitch session featured the U-15 team of the Mees Palace Academy, Jos.

Present for the duration of the coaching clinic was LaLiga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju, while conducting the clinic were LaLiga coaching instructors, Diego Gutierrez Ramos and Enrique Brisach Felipe.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, expressed his satisfaction about the program: “I am happy I made it here today. It is quite impressive to find this room filled with existing and prospective youth coaches.

The fact that this has gone on for four years means that there is a clear impact and validation as to what is being done here. I want to thank LaLiga for this partnership, I think that this partnership is very critical to sports development and we hope that beyond LaLiga we can get other groups to follow through with this.”

Also speaking at the closing ceremony, LaLiga Country Delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Pérez Castello said: “I want to say a big thank you to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development for being here today to embrace this event, and to League Management Company (LMC) for the making this partnership possible.

As part of LaLiga’s commitment to talent development and exposure, in 2019 LaLiga had the MVP of the U-15 tournament; Peter Joel trained with the Malaga youth club in Spain for 10 days.

With the closing of the fourth edition of the NPFL-LaLiga Coaching Clinic, LaLiga, in partnership with the LMC and the NPFL are again working together with the clubs on the U-15 tournament which will take place in April 2020, across the nation. The fourth edition of the NPFL-LaLiga coaching clinic for Nigerian youth coaches, ended during the week in Abuja with coaches learning how to discover youth talents





Over 150 youth coaches from the 20 youth teams of the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) Clubs, attended the four-day clinic. The participants were trained in various ways to develop young talents using the LaLiga methodology through classroom and on-pitch sessions. The on-pitch session featured the U-15 team of the Mees Palace Academy, Jos.

Present for the duration of the coaching clinic was LaLiga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju, while conducting the clinic were LaLiga coaching instructors, Diego Gutierrez Ramos and Enrique Brisach Felipe.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, expressed his satisfaction about the program: “I am happy I made it here today. It is quite impressive to find this room filled with existing and prospective youth coaches.

The fact that this has gone on for four years means that there is a clear impact and validation as to what is being done here. I want to thank LaLiga for this partnership, I think that this partnership is very critical to sports development and we hope that beyond LaLiga we can get other groups to follow through with this.”

Also speaking at the closing ceremony, LaLiga Country Delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Pérez Castello, said: “I want to say a big thank you to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development for being here today to embrace this event, and to League Management Company (LMC) for the making this partnership possible.

As part of LaLiga’s commitment to talent development and exposure, in 2019 LaLiga had the MVP of the U-15 tournament; Peter Joel trained with the Malaga youth club in Spain for 10 days. With the closing of the fourth edition of the NPFL-LaLiga Coaching Clinic, LaLiga, in partnership with the LMC and the NPFL are again working together with the clubs on the U-15 tournament which will take place in April 2020, across the nation.