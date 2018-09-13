Nduka Ugbade, the Assistant Coach of the Golden Eaglets, says the team will work on their lapses ahead of the final clash against Ghana’s Starlets at the ongoing 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifiers.

Ugbade told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Ibadan by telephone from the Niamey, Niger, venue of the ongoing WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

“For the finals, it must surely be better than our three previous games. If we are going to win very well.

“The next thing now is to start to correct most of the things that we saw that was wrong in the games.

“If the players will listen more and carry out the instructions given to them, beating Ghana in the finals will come good,” he said.

On his rating of the performance of the players so far, Ugbade said “my rating of the players’ performances would depend on how they carry out the instructions given.

“Out of a 100 per cent, I would only give them 40 per cent,” he said.

The Golden Eaglets lost 3-2 to Burkina Faso in their opening game and beat Cote d’Ivoire by 5-1 in their second game.

In their third match against Niger Republic they won 2-1 to book their slot in the finals.

The Golden Eaglets are optimistic of making a return to the global stage by qualifying for Tanzania 2019.