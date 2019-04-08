<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Canada head coach Kenneth Heiner-Møller has said that today’s international friendly against Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia Spain will afford her the opportunity of evaluating the playing style of world cup opponents Cameroon.

Canada open their 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on June 10 at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier in France.

Recall the Falcons narrowly edged their West Africa opponents in penalties at last year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana to reach the final which they also won in penalties at the expense of South Africa after scores remained scoreless at regulation time.

“We have been looking for a strong African opponent ever since we drew Cameroon in the group stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Heiner-Møller told the Canadian Football Federation official website.

”This is a great opportunity for us to better understand the style and how to play around it.”

The last time both Nigeria and Canada met was eight years ago in their last group match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Germany which the former won by a lone goal scored by Perpetua Nkwocha.

Since then the Falcons have not won any of the group matches let alone qualify from the group stage at the world cup level. The only time they reached the knockout stage was in 1999 where they lost to Brazil.

However head coach, Thomas Dennerby, has promised to break the jinx at this year’s tournament where the Africa champions are drawn against host side France, Norway and South Korea in Group A.

Nigeria open their campaign against Norway on June 8 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims and four days later face their Asia opponents before tackling France on June 17.