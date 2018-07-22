Akinade Onigbinde, chief coach of FRSC Football Club of Abuja, says the Flying Eagles have all it takes to win the 2019 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger Republic.

Onigbinde told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja that the Flying Eagles are in good form presently and are capable of defeating all opponents in Niger Republic.

He said: “The players are promising and very talented. They are good all-round, including the coaching crew. So, they have no excuse.”

While Onigbinde congratulated the team on their qualification for Niger 2019, he also urged them to sustain their form.

NAN reports that Nigeria’s national under-20 male football team on Saturday thrashed Mauritania 5-0 at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos to qualify 6-1 aggregate for Niger 2019.

The Flying Eagles had played a 1-1 draw with Mauritania in the first leg match in Nouakchott a week earlier.