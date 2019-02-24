



The National U-23 team Coach Imama Amapakabo has confirmedseveral players has been dropped from the 33 invited for the U-23 AFCON qualifier against Libya next month.

The former Rangers International of Enugu coach was charged by the Nigeria Football Federation to build formidable team that is capable of picking Tokyo 2020 Olympic ticket.

Amapakabo who was an assistant to Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr told reporters that the players who couldn’t convince the technical crew on what they could bring to the team has been dropped and added that many will still follow them out as the search for the best continues.

“We have started the real business, we have allowed some players to go who couldn’t meet up the pace and as well what we is needed in the camp,”

“More players will still go knowing fully well we don’t have much time on our side, it going to be substitution by elimination,” Imama Concluded.

Nigeria will face Libya in a double header U-23 AFCON qualifier next month with the first leg in Tunisia ( Libya can host international games due to political unrest ), while the reverse fixture will be in Nigeria.