Iceland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has hinted that his team will park the bus against the Super Eagles in their second group game on Friday.

The Icelandic team became the cynosure of all eyes following their 1-1 draw with two-time world champions Argentina at the Spartak Moscow on Saturday.

”It is a must-win game for Nigeria, that makes it a little bit technical, they have to win, at least we know that,” Hallgrimsson told reporters.

”A draw will be okay for us, at least we have a chance in the last game.

”This group is going to be decided in the last minute, in the last game, it is going to be down to some margins: set piece, extra-time goal.”