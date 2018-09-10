The Assistant Coach of the Golden Eaglets, Nduka Ugbade, said on Monday that the team would maintain its line up in their next match against Niger Republic at the ongoing U-17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The match will take place on Sept. 12 against the hosts.

Ugbade made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from Niamey, venue of the ongoing WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

“I don’t think the Head Coach, Manu Garba, would make any change.

We’re not going to make any alteration at this moment, except if anyone of them becomes injured in training.

“All the athletes are in good form as I speak with you and we don’t pray for any injurie.

There’s no injury worries among the team and no sickness at all. So we’re good to go.

“The situation is not bad at all. We’re all greatly looking forward to the next match.

“Our match is a semi-final game and at 7 p.m. Nigeria time,” said Ugbade.

The Eaglets’ lost 3-2 to Burkina Faso in their opening game and defeated Cote d’Ivoire 5-1 in their second game.

The Eaglets are optimistic of making a return to the global stage by qualifying for Tanzania 2019.