Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr was satisfied with his charges’ performance against Seychelles.

The Super Eagles defeated Seychelles 3-0 in Saturday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier (Group E).

A Seychelles own goal and two strikes from Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo helped the Super Eagles win away.

It was Nigeria’s maiden win of the qualifying campaign, having lost 2-0 to South Africa at home in June 2017.

Rohr, who hails from Germany, feels that his charges never underestimated Seychelles.

“We are very satisfied with the result as the important thing was to win three points,” CSN quoted Rohr as saying post-match.

“It was not easy as our opponents were very combative and aggressive

“We started well though in the second half we found it hard playing against the wind,” he continued.

“Our opponents also worked hard and we never underestimated them.”

Nigeria’s next AFCON qualifier will be against Libya in October 2018.