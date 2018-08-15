Abdullahi Mansur, Assistant coach of the Falconets on Wednesday, assured Nigerians that the team would overcome Spain in their Thursday’s World Cup quarter finals match.

Mansur, who gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, said that the Spain had lots of technical flaws that the Falconets would cash in on to emerge victorious.

He boasted that Nigerian U-20 women team would crush their Spaniard counterparts.

He said: “Spain is a good side but with many technical lapses as evident in their last match with US.

” Remember every team in this tournament is a potential champion, so we are ready for Spain.”

The coach, who commended his team for an impressive outing so far, said that their goal was to advance to the finals, and urged Nigerians to continue supporting the team which is now in top form.

NAN reports that the Falconets advanced to the knockout stage by drawing 1-1 against China in their last Group match having lost 0-1 to Germany in the opening match and beaten Haiti 1-0 in their second match.