



Former Super Eagles goalkeeper and Head Coach of Tirana FC of Albania, Emmanuel Egbo, says he’s delighted to win his first league title as a coach.

Emmanuel Ndubuisi Egbo led Tirana to the 2019/20 Albanian Super Lig title last weekend to become the first African and Nigerian to do so.

Egbo was appointed as the head coach when Tirana languishing in 8th position, but he was able to help the club back on track and went on to win their first title in 11 years.

Tirana finished on top of the league standings with 69 points from 34 matches, seven points ahead of second-placed Kukesi.

“I was happy we emerged champions of the league. I wasn’t following the statistics, it was when people were talking about it that I realized the enormity of what we have achieved.





“When I left the club as a player and they saw what I was doing with other teams in the course of my goalkeeping coaching career and I was invited also to come because they know that I have the mentality, character, personality and philosophy that the team need and I was given the opportunity from the goalkeeping coach to the assistant coach before they asked me to take over as the head coach,” he told social media platform NSM.

Emmanuel Ndubuisi Egbo was part of Nigeria Super Eagles to the AFCON in 2000 and 2002 in Mali, he was the second choice behind Ike Shorunmu.

He made 12 appearances for Nigeria between 1999 to 2002 and won silver and bronze medals at the 2000 and 2002 African cup of Nations respectively.

The goalkeeper trainer also played for club-like Julius Berger, El-Masry of Egypt, and Moroka Swallow of South Africa goalkeeper joined Tirana in 2001.