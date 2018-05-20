Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has invited 10 overseas-based players to the camp of the team ahead of next month’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against The Gambia.

African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, who missed the friendly defeat to France, makes a return with captain Rita Chikwelu also in the squad.

Experienced defenders Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Josephine Chukwunonye and Faith Ikidi, midfielders Halimat Ayinde and Ngozi Okobi and forwards Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie and Francisca Ordega are also invited.

The overseas-based players will start arriving in camp on Tuesday, 29th May. Barcelona Women FC of Cyprus defender Ngozi Ebere had been training with the home-based group since they set up camp penultimate week.

Gambia will host the opening leg at Bakau’s Independence Stadium on Tuesday, 5th June, with the return leg at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Monday, 11th June.

INVITEES

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Vittsjo GK, Sweden); Onome Ebi (Henan Huishang, China); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum IF, Sweden); Faith Ikidi (Pitea IF, Sweden)

Midfielders: Halimat Ayinde (Asarum IF, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (KDFF, Sweden)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian, China); Desire Oparanozie (EA Guingamp, France); Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA)