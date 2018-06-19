Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse was a very delighted man after his team beat Poland 2-1 on Tuesday in Moscow, in spite of his dead-pan look most of the time after the match.

The coach, who was part of his country’s history-making team of 2002 which reached the quarter-finals at South Korea-Japan, opened up at the post-match conference.

He said his team played well, and the victory at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow was a big boost to their aspirations.

“We managed to control the game in terms of tactics and our emotions. We didn’t want to give anything away, and we did that well,’’ Cisse said.

He said the win, which has placed them joint Group H leaders with Japan, would help them a lot.

Japan had beaten Colombia 2-1 earlier in the day at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk.

“It is a victory which means we are entering the competition in a way that is the best possible one for us. We knew it was going to be difficult, but we were ready for it,’’ the coach said.

He said they were already thinking of their next match, against Japan on Sunday at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

“We know it is going to be difficult against Japan, and that is why today’s win against Poland was important,’’ Cisse said.

He said he and his players were aware that all of Africa was behind them during the match, and they were ready not to disappoint.

“I can tell you that the whole of Africa was supporting us, and they are still doing so. I got phone calls from everywhere before this game. We are proud to represent them all,’’ the coach said.