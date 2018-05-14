Katsina United coach Abdullahi Biffo has said his team loss the Northwest derby at Kano Pillars after they lost concentration.

Katsina United suffered their heaviest defeat of the season when they lost 3 – 1 at Kano Pillars in an NPFL game decided at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Junior Lokosa’s brace and Nyima Nwagua’s headed goal ensured Katsina United returned home empty handed.

Katsina United have now dropped to fifth on the league table with 30 points and Pillars shot to second on the table with 35 points for 31 games.

Coach Abdullahi Biffo explained: “It was a good and classy game. My boys gave their best, but could not maintain composure and lost concentration during the course of the match.

“We have accepted the defeat in good faith.

“We will now go back home and work on the lapses we have observed.

“Hopefully we will get it right in our next game.”

It was a very entertaining game at the packed Sani Abacha Stadium, where both teams displayed good football artistry in the early minutes of the proceedings.

It was the visitors who got the first scoring opportunity after Joshua Agboola beat his marker down the left, but his curling effort went wide just five minutes into the game

Junior Lokosa would then capitalise on a defensive error by Katsina United to give Kano Pillars the lead on nine minutes.

Katsina United fought back and came close to leveling up, but Martins Usule’s’ strike went way off the crossbar after he was played through by Tasiu Lawal on 23 minutes

Destiny Ashadi also came close in the 28th minutes after he dribbled past two defenders, but his close range effort went wide

Nwagua would then double the advantage of the hosts with a brilliant header off a clever assist by Junior Lokosa in the 37th minute as the hosts went to the break with two goes advantage.

On resumption, Katsina United started the second half brightly as Destiny Ashadi and Lukman Muhammed dictated the pace of the game from the middle of the park, but were dealt a big blow as Junior Lokosa increased the goal tally to 3-0 just four minutes into the second half after Chinedu Ajanah made a horrendous mistake

However, Destiny Ashadi pulled one back for the visitors on 59 minutes after he connected well to a clever pass by Lukman Muhammed, before he rounded David Obiozor and slotted the ball into an empty net.

Katsina United came close again on 79 minutes as new boy from Ikorodu United Dominic Abah saw his long-range drive parried to safety by David Obiozor to deny ‘The Changi Boys’ their second goal of the evening

Coach Biffo threw Adah Joseph and Ebenezer Odeyemi into fray, but they could not affect the score line as the game ended 3 – 1 in favour of the hosts.