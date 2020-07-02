



Tim Sherwood has made the extraordinary claim that Jack Grealish’s rumoured move to Manchester United is ‘already done’.

Grealish has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to further bolster his creative options.

The Aston Villa captain could leave his boyhood club this summer, regardless of whether they survive another season in the Premier League.

And according to Sherwood, who managed Grealish during his time at Villa in 2015, there is only one destination for the 24-year-old versatile attacker.

“I think Jack Grealish is a deal which is already done,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions.

“He’s a player that they [Manchester United] need. I honestly believe there’s only one club for Jack Grealish.

“I don’t think he can stay at Aston Villa, he needs to progress his career. I think he signs for Manchester United.”

Grealish is at a stage in his career where he is due a move to a more ambitious club, and he would be a signing that would excite plenty of United fans.





Despite Villa’s obvious struggles this season, Grealish has spearheaded Dean Smith’s side’s bid for survival, scoring seven goals and assisting a further six in the league.

While he would not be a guaranteed starter immediately under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he can take United’s squad up a level with his ability to play in attacking midfield or in the inside-left channel.

Solskjaer is too reliant on the forlorn Jessie Lingard and Andreas Pereira when resting his best players and Grealish could be the ideal replacement for either of the two midfielders if they depart this summer.

Although Sherwood is so confident, we remain cautious over the transfer as we have no understanding that an agreement has actually been reached between the two clubs.

But Grealish looks destined for a move away from Villa Park and a move to United would certainly make sense for a player that fits the club’s new requirement criteria.

We will keep you up to date with all the latest developments on Grealish and other transfer stories here at Stretty News.