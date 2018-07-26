Coach Paul Aigbogun has opened up on his resignation from Enyimba, revealing he quit the two-time African champions so as to focus on the Flying Eagles.

Aigbogun has previously had to handle both Enyimba and the country’s U20s at the same time.

“Combining Enyimba and Flying Eagles jobs was taking its toll on me, so I had to let go of one to concentrate on the other (U20),” he said.

“I’m taking a rest for now. I would be traveling to London in two or three days time to see my family.”

It was his second spell at ‘The People’s Elephant’.

Last weekend, Aigbogun qualified the Flying Eagles to next year’s U20AFCON in Niger in style after they eliminated giant killers Mauritania 6-1 on aggregate.

His assistant, Usman Abdallah, has since stepped up to take temporary charge of the two-time CAF Champions League winners.