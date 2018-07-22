Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun has attributed his team’s early goals for their 5-0 annihilation of Mauritania which propelled them to next year’s U20 AFCON in Niger.

Wasiu Alalade and Nazifi Yahaya scored early in the first half, before the Nigeria U20s scored three more goals after the interval to go through 6-1 on aggregate after the first leg in Mauritania finished 1-1.

“The early goals gave us the confidence to get a fantastic victory,” a delighted Aigbogun said after the team’s biggest win of the qualifiers.

“Those goals increased our confidence and the boys heeded to our instructions and got the tactics right especially with the water-logged pitch.

“They were also motivated to win this game.”

Aigbogun insisted Mauritania were no pushovers despite the heavy defeat they suffered in Lagos.

“They eliminated Morocco and Guinea. They won all their home games and we were the only team who scored against them at their home,” he said.

The former Enyimba coach said it was not much of a risk to start Afeez Aremu on Saturday despite the Norway-based midfielder only getting three trainings with the team because “he has been on our radar”.

“He proved he was a needed addition to the team,” he remarked.