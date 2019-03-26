<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Enyimba International FC Technical Adviser, Usman Abd’Allah, has expressed his displeasure over his side’s inability to keep their sixth straight clean sheet in their matchday 12 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clash against Sunshine Stars on Sunday, as he faulted his charges for the goal conceded.

The Peoples Elephants weathered a spirited late push from Owena Waves to claim maximum points with a tough 2-1 win at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba on Sunday evening.

In his post match comments, Abd’Allah was satisfied with the win but frowned at their lackluster defending in the last ten minutes of the encounter.

“I am happy with the performance of the boys, only that in the last few minutes, maybe the last ten minutes, they just snapped off. I don’t know why all of a sudden a lot of confusion among the defenders.

“And that goal that was conceded, I’m not happy with that goal. It was uncalled for and I’m very disappointed with that. The attitude of that goal you can see is just a cheap give away. It’s nothing. I will address that in the next training session,” Abd’Allah said.

Abd’Allah was however full of praises for Dare Olatunji who, despite joining the squad from national team assignment, churned out a decent show and scored his first competitive goal for Enyimba.

“I purposely asked for him because I still have somebody that can come in to play that position, but I asked for him because I needed him over there. I know I have confidence in him and I’m not surprised with his performance.

“These boys that are in this national team, we have to keep calling them so that they get acquainted with this Enyimba team also. It’s a national team but we also have to get these players to get attached to our club so that anytime they come in they fit into the team very well,” he concluded.

Enyimba’s next league game will be a trip to group A leaders, MFM.