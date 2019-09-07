<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League Season, Enyimba International, has been ranked 25th in Africa and still retains the first position in Nigeria.

The information emanating from the “News of Enyimba” has it that People’s Elephant tops the log for Nigerian selected clubs while Kano Pillars, Rangers of Enugu, Akwa United and Lobi Stars of Markurdi follow suit in that order.

According to football database, Enyimba FC remains the highest-ranked Nigeria club, coming off the back of a 2018/19 league-winning campaign and continuing their challenge in the CAF Champions League for several years.

Enyimba are currently ranked at 25th placed in Africa, just a few points away from making their way back into the top 10 with 1447 points, an improvement from the last ranking where the People’s Elephants were rank 64th with 1443 points.

Kano Pillars FC follows Enyimba in 33rd place, having been eliminated from both the CAF Champions League with 1419 points, improving from their last ranking of 274 with just 1395 points.

Rangers International FC Enugu quickly closed the gap on Pillars compared to last season and are now in 42nd position on the ranking system on football database. Also improving from their last ranking of 92 with 1389 to 1409.

Lastly, the fourth-highest ranked club, Akwa United Football Club, Uyo is trailing in 48th position with 1401 points, while neither challenging in the CAF Confederation cup nor the CAF Champions League. They also moved from last ranking’s 94 position with 1400 points to their current position.

Lobi Stars Football Club also made it to the top 50 and also as the 5th best ranked Nigeria club with 1397 points improvement from their last ranking of 136 position with 1396 points.

Here are the top 50 ranked African clubs according to footballdatabase.com:

Africa Football / Soccer Clubs Ranking

Updated after matches played on 1 September 2019

Rank Club / Country Points 1-yr change

1 Esperance Sportive De Tunis (Tunisia) 1621

2 Al Ahly SC (Egypt) 1617

3 Tp Mazembe Congo DR 1578

4 Al-Merreikh (Sudan) 1555

5 Etoile sportif du sahel (Tunisia) 1554

6 Vita club (Congo DR ) 1541

7 ALhilal (Sudan )1539

8 Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) 1527

9 El Zamalek (Egypt) 1521

10 1º De Agosto (Angola )1518

11 CS SFAXIEN (Tunisia) 1515

12 Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa) 1511

13 Dynamos F.C. (Zimbabwe) 1506

14 Coton Sport FC de Garoua – Officiel (Cameroon) 1498

15 Raja Casablanca RCA (Morocco) 1491

16 Stade Malien Bamako (Mali) 1490

17 Recreativo do Libolo (Angola) 1472

18 Djoliba AC (Mali) 1463

19 Orlando Pirates FC (South Africa )1458

20 Bidvest Wits (South Africa) 1455

21 USM Alger (Algeria) 1452

22 Al Masry (Egypt) 1451

23 Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) 1450

24 Motema Pembe (Congo DR) 1448

25 Enyimba (Nigeria) 1447

26 Club Africain (Tunisia) 1447

27 Atletico Petro Luanda (Angola) 1443

28 ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) 1440

29 Highlanders (Zimbabwe) 1426

30 ES Sétif (Algeria )1425

31 Asante Kotoko SC (Ghana) 1423

32 Saint-Eloi Lupopo (Congo DR) 1419

33 Kano Pillars (Nigeria) 1419

34 Olympique de Bamako (Mali) 1419

35 UMS de Loum (Cameroon) 1418

36 AS Réal Bamako (Mali) 1415

37 Kabuscorp SCP (ANG) Angola 1413

38 FUS Rabat Morocco 1412

39 Gunners (Zimbabwe) 1411

40 Difaâ El Jadida (Morocco) 1411

41 JS Saoura (Algeria) 1411

42 Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) 1409

43 ZESCO United (Zambia) 1408

44 Ismaily SC (Egypt) 1405

45 JS Kabylie (Algeria) 1404

46 FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) 1403

47 Ashanti Gold (Ghana) 1402 6

48 Akwa United (Nigeria) 1401

49 Chicken Inn FC (Zimbabwe) 1398

50 Lobi Stars (Nigeria) 1397