<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis believes his team can get a result that will make them progress in the Europa League after Thursday’s 1-1 Round of 32 draw against Manchester United at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The 22-year old Nigerian forward gave the Belgian giants a 15th-minute lead after connecting with Simon Mignolet’s kick and then lobbed the ball over Sergio Romero from more than 25 yards.

Anthony Martial equalised nine minutes to the half-time break to give the Red Devils an away goal ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford.

“I try to score when I get the chance. Sometimes it goes well and sometimes less,” Dennis told the club website.





“I just want to score goals for the team. But I am not satisfied with the competition.

“There was more in it. We wanted the victory, but it didn’t work. We are now working towards the return match at Old Trafford.

“Everything is possible in football, we’ll see what happens there.”

It was the second time Dennis hit the headlines against a European giant having scored a brace at Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage, which gave Club Brugge a 2-0 first-half lead only for Los Blancos to claw their way back through Sergio Ramos and Casemiro.