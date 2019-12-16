<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis is delighted to be back on the goal trail again for Club Brugge after scoring one of the goals in Sunday’s 3-0 home win against Mechelen.

Dennis scored Club Brugge’s second goal with a fantastic back heel. It took a while for VAR to approve the goal, but after viewing the image, it turned out that the forward was not offside.

The Nigeria international had not scored for a while and so it was twice as good to hit the back of the net again.

“It was indeed a while ago, but I can assure you that we as a striker never doubted my ability to score goals,”he the club’s official website.

“Sometimes it depends on details whether you can score or not. But tonight we were at the business, myself and Percy Tau.

“There has never been a scoring problem with the strikers. And yes, next week we still have two difficult games to play. Both at Anderlecht for the cup and a few days later at Ghent for the competition, we will have to be top of our game.

“But with the current confidence, I think we can win both difficult games. ”

Dennis also speaks about his superb goal which many have already touted a goal of the season contender.

“I had seen that super goal from Suarez with Barcelona last weekend,” laughed Dennis.

“And I thought to myself: I should try that too! If that also succeeds, then you are naturally very happy. I really didn’t know if I was offside or not, but when the ref pointed to the center spot after the VAR intervened, I was naturally overjoyed. The coach congratulated me on my goal afterwards and that is also a good sign. ”