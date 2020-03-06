<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria forward, David Okereke, will be out of action for Club Brugge for up to six weeks after fracturing his foot in training on Thursday.

The 22-year old Nigerian has played 34 times in all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists.

He was a summer signing from Italian Serie B outfit Spezia.

“Attacker David Okereke sustained a fracture at the level of the midfoot during training after contact,” read a statement on Club Brugge’s Twitter handle.

“The Nigerian will not be available for 4 to 6 weeks. We wish him a speedy recovery!”





Aanvaller David Okereke liep op training na contact een fractuur op ter hoogte van de middenvoet. De Nigeriaan zal 4 tot 6 weken niet beschikbaar zijn. We wensen hem een spoedig herstel! pic.twitter.com/aBqKVzaGM8 — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) March 5, 2020

Their European campaign recently ended after losing 6-1 on aggregate to Manchester United in the Europa League round of 32.