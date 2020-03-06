Club Brugge of Belgium Striker, David Okereke has hailed the resilience of his teammates after they came back from a goal down to secure a draw against Standard Liege and consequently restored their three points advantage at the top of the Jupiler League.

Nigeria forward, David Okereke, will be out of action for Club Brugge for up to six weeks after fracturing his foot in training on Thursday.

The 22-year old Nigerian has played 34 times in all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists.

He was a summer signing from Italian Serie B outfit Spezia.

“Attacker David Okereke sustained a fracture at the level of the midfoot during training after contact,” read a statement on Club Brugge’s Twitter handle.

“The Nigerian will not be available for 4 to 6 weeks. We wish him a speedy recovery!”


Their European campaign recently ended after losing 6-1 on aggregate to Manchester United in the Europa League round of 32.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories