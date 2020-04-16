<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Club Brugge have turned down a €10m offer from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund for Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis.

According to reports in the German media, the bid was rejected by Club Brugge, who value Dennis between €25 and €30.

Dortmund are in the market for a replacement for England winger Jadon Sancho who is expected to leave the club this summer.





German sides, Leipzig and Bayern Leverkusen are also interested in the versatile forward.

Dennis has also been linked with Sheffield United, Newcastle United and Southampton in the Premier League as well as Napoli in the Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

The 22-year-old linked up with Club Brugge three years ago from Ukrainian club, FC Zorya.