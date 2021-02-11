



Club Brugge have rejected Arsenal’s offer for Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis

The Gunners have been keeping a tab on the FC Koln striker since last season.

Dennis is on-loan this season from Club Brugge – having seen the Gunners fail with an offer for him last summer.





According to the BILD, Arsenal had an €18m offer for the Nigeria international turned down by Club Brugge and was sent away to Koln in January.

The 23 year-old has continued to be tracked by the Gunners this season and a new bid could be made at season’s end.

Koln paid €1m for Dennis’ six month deal.