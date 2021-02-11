Club Brugge head Coach Phillipe Clement has confirmed that Super Eagles winger Emmanuel Dennis is injured and didn’t take part in training for two days.

Club Brugge have rejected Arsenal’s offer for Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis

The Gunners have been keeping a tab on the FC Koln striker since last season.

Dennis is on-loan this season from Club Brugge – having seen the Gunners fail with an offer for him last summer.


According to the BILD, Arsenal had an €18m offer for the Nigeria international turned down by Club Brugge and was sent away to Koln in January.

The 23 year-old has continued to be tracked by the Gunners this season and a new bid could be made at season’s end.

Koln paid €1m for Dennis’ six month deal.

