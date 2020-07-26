



Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge are still leading the chase for Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Club Brugge according to reports are the only club to agree a fee with QPR for the talented winger.

English clubs Burnley and West Bromwich Albion are also keen on landing Osayi-Samuel.





Club Brugge agreed on a fee for the Nigerian-born player last week and they remain the only club who have reached agreement with QPR.

However, the deal is not done yet as the player is yet to agree on the terms of a contract with the Belgian giants.

It remains to be seen whether any of his English admirers make a late move for him in the coming days.