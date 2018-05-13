Club Brugge won their second Belgian title in three years with a 1-1 draw at their closest challengers Standard Liege on Sunday.

Brugge were the runaway leaders at the end of the regular season, before all points were halved at the start of the playoffs between the top six teams.

Standard made a spectacular run from outsider to title challenger but failed to get the vital home win against Brugge and are now four points back with one game to play.

With their 15th domestic title, Brugge automatically qualify for the group stage of next year’s Champions League.